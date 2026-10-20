Japan Will Resume Purchasing Ukrainian Chicken After a Five-Year Hiatus

Japan is resuming imports of Ukrainian poultry meat, eggs, and products made from them after five years of restrictions. The decision was made on October 16. It opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers in the Japanese market and may contribute to the development of trade between the two countries.

Japan is resuming imports of Ukrainian poultry meat, eggs, and products made from them. According to a diplomat, the restrictions had been in place for five years. The decision to resume imports was made on October 16. It will give Ukrainian producers the opportunity to once again supply their products to the Japanese market. “After five years of restrictions, Japan is resuming imports of Ukrainian poultry meat, eggs, and products made from them. We highly appreciate this important decision, adopted on October 16, which opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian producers and is a significant step in the development of trade and economic cooperation between our countries,” Lutovinov noted.

The ambassador also reported that he had the opportunity to personally thank the Japanese side for this decision. He met with Eiji Tanaka, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau of Export and International Affairs at Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries. Ukraine and Japan continue to work on expanding access for Ukrainian goods to the Japanese market. According to Lutovinov, the parties are committed to developing economic ties and creating more opportunities for cooperation. “We are continuing our joint efforts to expand access for Ukrainian products to the Japanese market and to deepen bilateral economic cooperation,” the diplomat concluded.

The resumption of imports could present an additional opportunity for Ukrainian producers of poultry meat and eggs. However, the ambassador’s statement does not specify the exact volumes of future shipments or when they will begin. This was reported by Yuriy Lutovinov, Ukraine’s ambassador to Japan, on Facebook.

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