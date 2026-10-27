Voter turnout in the most important election in Israel's history reached a record 44.9%

As of 2:00 p.m. local time, 44.9% of voters had cast their ballots in Israel’s parliamentary elections. This is the highest turnout at this time since 1973, when such statistics began to be tracked.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 10:00 p.m. Voters who are in line before voting ends will be able to cast their ballots. Long lines are still being observed at some polling stations.

Voter turnout has been particularly high in areas with predominantly Arab populations. Political analysts note that the votes of Arab voters could significantly influence the results, as, according to polls, none of the major political coalitions has sufficient support to form a parliamentary majority without allies.

Against the backdrop of high voter turnout, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called on supporters of right-wing parties to turn out in greater numbers at the polls. At the same time, he accused supporters of the Arab party Ra’am of attempting to “steal the election.”

These parliamentary elections were the first in Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Netanyahu leads the ruling coalition, while among the opposition figures is former Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who is calling for political change and the restoration of the country’s international image.

Source: Ynet (ynetnews.com)

Long lines formed at polling stations across Israel on October 27 during the elections for the 26th Knesset. In particular, reports of long waits came from small communities near the border with the Gaza Strip. A person identified only by the initial A. said that she left the polling station after waiting 45 minutes and decided to return in the evening.

In Israel, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) reported possible obstacles to voting at polling stations in Arab communities during the October 27 election. The organization appealed to the chair of the Central Elections Committee, Judge Noam Solberg, urging him to immediately dispatch inspectors to the polling stations.

In Israel, the Detainees’ Support Network, which is affiliated with the protest movement, issued an appeal to citizens arriving from abroad to participate in the elections. They were advised to save the numbers of a special emergency hotline, print them out, and place them in their passports in case the police confiscate their phones.

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