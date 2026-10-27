Voter turnout in the Knesset elections reached 74.3%—the highest rate in 38 years

As of 8:00 p.m., voter turnout in Israel’s 26th Knesset elections stood at 74.3 percent. This is the highest figure in the last 38 years at this point in the voting, although the record set in 1988 remains unbroken. The number of voters who turned out at the polls is approximately 12% higher than in the previous election.

This was reported by Dean Livne, acting director general of Israel’s Central Elections Committee. According to his data, as of 8:00 p.m., 74.3% of voters had cast their ballots. This is significantly higher than in the previous Knesset elections in 2022. At that time, turnout stood at 66.3% at the same hour.

The 2026 figure also exceeded the result from 1973, when 73.4% of voters had cast their ballots by 8:00 p.m. At the same time, the all-time record for this time of day remains with the 1988 election. At that time, 75.6% of voters cast their ballots—1.3 percentage points more than this year. Thus, the current turnout is the highest in the last 38 years, based on figures as of 8:00 p.m. However, the final figures may still change after voting concludes and ballots are counted.

The number of voters increased by approximately 12%

Dean Livne also reported that the absolute number of people who voted was approximately 12% higher than in the previous election. High voter turnout indicates active citizen participation in the election. However, it does not, by itself, allow us to determine which parties or candidates will receive the most support. To do so, we must wait for the final vote count.

When will the first results be announced?

Voting is scheduled to end at 10:00 p.m. at most polling stations. After the polls close, Israeli television channels will release exit poll results. Exit polls are surveys of voters conducted after they have cast their ballots. They help provide a preliminary assessment of the election results but do not constitute an official vote count. The Central Election Commission will announce the final results after the ballots have been tallied.

As of 8:00 p.m., voter turnout in the Knesset election stood at 74.3%. This figure exceeded the turnout in 2022 and 1973 but remained lower than the 1988 level, when 75.6% of voters had cast their ballots two hours before polls closed. This was reported by newsru.co.il.

As of 2:00 p.m. local time, 44.9% of voters had cast their ballots in Israel’s parliamentary elections. This is the highest turnout at this time since 1973, when such statistics began to be tracked.

Long lines formed at polling stations across Israel on October 27 during the election for the 26th Knesset. In particular, long wait times were reported in small communities near the border with the Gaza Strip. A person identified only by the initial A. said that she left the polling station after waiting 45 minutes and decided to return in the evening.

In Israel, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel (ACRI) reported possible obstacles to voting at polling stations in Arab communities during the October 27 election. The organization appealed to the chair of the Central Election Commission, Judge Noam Solberg, urging him to immediately dispatch inspectors to the polling stations.

In Israel, the Detainees’ Support Network—which is linked to the protest movement—issued an appeal to citizens arriving from abroad to participate in the elections. They were advised to save the numbers of a special emergency hotline, print them out, and place them in their passports in case the police confiscate their phones.

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