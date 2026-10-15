Amid the Starlink scandal in Ukraine, Elon Musk once again called on Zelenskyy to step down

American billionaire Elon Musk responded to criticism regarding problems with Starlink’s operation on the front lines in Ukraine. After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the head of SpaceX to rectify the situation, Musk posted a series of messages on social media platform X, in which he once again spoke about the need for peace between Ukraine and Russia and also supported users who had criticized European politicians for their statements directed at him.

The day before, Elon Musk had been forced to defend himself over Starlink’s operational issues on the front lines. However, by that evening, he had made his stance clear regarding the situation in which he found himself at the center.

In an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the restrictions on Starlink’s operations a mistake and urged the head of SpaceX to rectify the situation. In response, Musk published several posts and reposts on X, in which he expressed his position on the Ukrainian president’s statements.

In particular, the businessman shared an excerpt from his November 2023 interview. In it, he explained that as early as October 2022, he had proposed a path to peace between Ukraine and Russia.

Musk explained his position by noting that “many people are dying, essentially, with almost no change in the front lines,” and that an entire generation of young Ukrainians and Russians is paying the price for this.

Two and a half years after his initial proposal, the billionaire again warned that Ukraine must strive for peace; otherwise, it faces enormous human losses, which, in his opinion, will yield no results. He called the continuation of the war brutal and inhumane.

Musk also noted that the world is now discussing the terms he had proposed earlier, but hundreds of thousands of people have died in the meantime.

“Exactly what I predicted has happened,” Elon Musk wrote.

Separately, Elon Musk responded to the discussion regarding SpaceX’s role in providing satellite communications to Ukraine. He shared a post by blogger Natalia El Ferrari, who pointed out that Musk had granted Ukraine access to the Starlink system just a few hours after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion. In her view, this helped turn the tide on the front lines.

At the same time, the blogger criticized European politicians who, in her words, “have failed to create anything similar over many years,” yet are now lecturing Musk on how to run his own company.

She also spoke out against criticism from Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, who had previously commented on Musk’s activities and Starlink.

“For many years, Europe has relied on American private-sector technology instead of creating its own equivalents. It’s easy to criticize someone who actually took concrete action at the most critical moment,” reads Natalia El Ferrari’s post.

Musk also responded to a post by a user with the handle “samuel,” who cited facts about SpaceX’s activities in Ukraine. The author of the post emphasized that SpaceX is a private company that has no unconditional obligation to help Ukraine, but came to the rescue at a time when governments were dragging their feet on making decisions.

The post also explains the difference between the Starlink and Starshield systems.

“Starlink and Starshield are not the same thing. The Starshield system is under the control of the U.S. government; it was the government that made the decision that became public last night. Ukraine’s share of SpaceX’s revenue is negligible, yet the company is taking on risks by operating amid Russian attacks and geopolitical pressure. The financial benefit hardly justifies such risks. SpaceX is helping because it made that decision on its own. Access to Starshield, however, depends exclusively on the U.S. government,” the post notes.

In addition to the discussion about Starlink, Elon Musk reiterated his previous view that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should step down as president of Ukraine.

This was his response to a post by a political commentator using the handle @amuse. The commentator claimed that Zelenskyy allegedly has no intention of ending the war until Russia is defeated, and also suggested that the Ukrainian president fears upcoming elections and possible persecution after the war ends.

“Zelenskyy has made it clear that he has no intention of ending the war until Russia is defeated. His greatest fear is that, once the war ends, he will have to face a presidential election. If he loses, he will almost certainly face an investigation and, most likely, prosecution—after all, 80% of his predecessors have faced criminal prosecution. And the carnage continues… It’s time for Zelenskyy to go,” Musk wrote.

These statements represent the author’s opinion and are not established facts.

Reactions to the billionaire’s posts were mixed. Some users supported his stance on the role of private tech companies and the need to seek paths to peace.

At the same time, many commenters reminded Musk that the responsibility for starting the war against Ukraine and continuing Russian attacks lies with Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion.

Users also questioned his rhetoric regarding Volodymyr Zelenskyy and asked why the billionaire, while criticizing the Ukrainian president, did not speak out in the same way about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As a result, the discussion about Starlink went beyond technical issues with satellite communications and evolved into a broader debate about the responsibility of private technology companies, the role of governments in supporting Ukraine, and possible ways to end the war.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in an interview with Piers Morgan, criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones. According to him, this could lead to significant human casualties.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk explained who makes decisions regarding the use of the Starshield military satellite system. His statement came after reports of communication disruptions during the operation of Ukrainian drones.

In the U.S., SpaceX owner Elon Musk stated that decisions regarding speed limits or how StarShield systems are used are made by the U.S. Armed Forces, with President Donald Trump having the final say.

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