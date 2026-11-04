Elon Musk joked about space lasers following the Republicans' defeats in the U.S. elections

American billionaire Elon Musk commented ironically on the results of the U.S. midterm elections, during which Republican candidates suffered a series of defeats. The businessman joked that his alleged “space lasers,” designed to interfere with the vote, didn’t work this time.

“I guess my space lasers designed to interfere with the election didn’t work this time,” the billionaire wrote.

Elon Musk’s joke came after an election campaign to which he contributed a record amount of money. According to The New York Times, the billionaire donated $474 million to Republican candidates.

This amount exceeded the contributions of any other donor to political campaigns during a single election cycle in U.S. history.

One of the largest recipients of financial support was Texas candidate Ken Paxton. Musk allocated $168 million to his campaign.

However, the substantial financial contributions did not help Paxton secure a victory. He lost to Democratic Party candidate James Talarico.

The outcome of the Texas election was a landmark victory for the Democratic Party. It marked the first time in 38 years that a Democratic candidate had won the state.

Thus, despite Elon Musk’s massive financial support for Republican candidates, some of them failed to win in the midterm elections.

Musk reported this on the social media platform X.

The U.S. Democratic Party scored significant victories in the November 3 midterm elections, strengthening its position in both chambers of Congress. The election results dealt a serious blow to President Donald Trump amid voter dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the war with Iran.

The Democrats won enough seats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the midterm elections. Chinese social media users reacted to the results in different ways: some criticized the American political system, while others discussed how President Donald Trump’s continued political influence might affect Beijing’s interests.

In the U.S., according to a projection by Decision Desk HQ, Democrat Sam Forstag is projected to win the House of Representatives race in Montana’s 1st District. He is leading Republican candidate Aaron Flint in the race for the vacant seat.

Yevgeny Windman, a U.S. Representative from Virginia’s 7th congressional district who is of Ukrainian descent, has been re-elected to Congress. He secured a decisive victory over Republican candidate Doug A. Ollivant.

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