In Australia, two LinkedIn accounts linked to a suspected Chinese spy network targeted more than 100 people connected to the country between 2016 and 2025. They included former Queensland premier and current state opposition leader Steven Miles, the commissioner of the Australian Federal Police, and several senior federal government officials, ABC News Australia reports.

The accounts posed as representatives of a think tank and offered potential interlocutors paid consulting work in exchange for valuable advice. According to ABC, these profiles directly contacted 58 of their connections, and some recipients provided personal contact details.

Australian police version

The Australian Federal Police said that China’s Ministry of State Security, the country’s main civilian intelligence service, may have been behind the operation. According to the AFP, the ministry used fake LinkedIn profiles to establish contact with potential foreign sources and subsequently request information from them.

Those approached by the accounts included people whose profiles indicated that they worked at the government agency Austrade, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Investment NSW, Invest Victoria, and Tourism Australia. In one message, an interlocutor was asked whether they had access to information from important people in the government. Some recipients declined the offers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Steven Miles connected with the Vera Su account in April 2021, when he was Queensland’s deputy premier. ABC News Australia did not see correspondence between him and this profile: the mere fact of contact does not prove that Miles received an offer of consulting work or provided information. According to the broadcaster, he did not respond to Vera Su’s messages.

Link to the Alexander Csergo case

According to ABC News Australia, these accounts are linked to the same suspected network that contacted Australian businessman Alexander Csergo. In November 2021, when he was living in Shanghai, the Vera Su profile offered him part-time work at Nesa Consulting, purportedly to provide advice on trade between China and Australia.

In March, Csergo was found guilty of reckless foreign interference, becoming the first person convicted of this crime in Australia. Last month, a court sentenced him to three years and six months in prison. During the trial, the court heard that Csergo did not disclose confidential information and that his reports consisted of materials from open sources.

The Chinese Embassy in Canberra rejected the AFP’s claims as unfounded and said that the media should adhere to professional ethics and cover the situation fairly and objectively.

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