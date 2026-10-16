Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in New Delhi that the country is involved in conveying messages between Kyiv and Moscow, the capital of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state, regarding agreements on the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and grain exports. The Hindu reported this, citing the minister’s speech on October 4.

Participation in conveying messages

According to Jaishankar, India is going beyond calls for action on the issue of the Russian-Ukrainian war. As the publication notes, his statement indicated for the first time that New Delhi is involved in conveying messages between Kyiv and Moscow concerning maritime security and grain agreements.

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Statements on cooperation between states

During a speech at an event hosted by a German think tank, Jaishankar also commented on the role of the United States and China in global politics. He called the United States the “loneliest power” today, while China, in his words, sets itself apart as a “unique country.”

The minister suggested that other countries could form coalitions to work on issues of international peace and security, supply chain resilience, and transport connectivity.

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