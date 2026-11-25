India is actively returning to its traditional Middle Eastern energy suppliers and, by the end of November, will reduce its purchases of Russian oil by 40% — from a July record of 2.8 million barrels per day to 1.6–1.7 million barrels, according to estimates by Kpler analysts.

This is the lowest level of Russian imports to India since the start of the war in the Middle East, as exports from the Persian Gulf have rebounded to pre-war levels this fall, and suppliers are fiercely competing for buyers.

Indian refineries are shifting toward Middle Eastern grades due to the pricing policies of Russian sellers, who are maintaining high prices: Iraqi and Saudi oil is offered at a discount to the Dubai benchmark, while Russian oil is sold at a premium. An additional factor is the high cost of delivery from Russia due to long distances, risks, and logistical uncertainty amid Ukrainian drone strikes on Black Sea shipping routes.

Despite the sharp drop in volumes, Russia remains India’s largest oil supplier, although volumes have returned to 2023–2025 levels, when they ranged from 1.4 million to just over 2 million barrels per day. By comparison: in February, Russia and Saudi Arabia each sold approximately 1.05 million barrels per day to India, while Iraq sold 0.97 million, but in March, due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Russian exports rose to over 2 million barrels per day, while the combined volumes from the two Middle Eastern countries fell to 0.8 million, and in April, shipments from Iraq were temporarily suspended.

Source: Bloomberg.

In 2026, China and India reached record levels of Russian oil imports, offsetting the supply shortage caused by the war in the Middle East.

India sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil over the summer. In June and July, the country imported more than 2.6 million barrels per day, a record high that accounted for more than half of India’s total oil imports.

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