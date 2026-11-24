In 2026, China and India reached record levels of Russian oil imports, offsetting the supply shortage caused by the war in the Middle East.

According to data from the analytics firm Vortexa, from the beginning of the year through mid-November, seaborne oil shipments from Russia to these countries averaged 3.4 million barrels per day, which is approximately 530,000 barrels per day higher than last year’s figure.

According to Chinese customs data, Russian oil shipments to China rose by 17% year-over-year from January through October—to 2.34 million barrels per day, worth approximately $59.6 billion, accounting for about a quarter of China’s total oil imports amid a 15% drop in overall oil purchases due to reduced supplies from the Middle East. Meanwhile, according to Kpler estimates, India imported an average of 1.99 million barrels of Russian oil per day from January through early November, an increase of 250,000 barrels per day compared to last year’s level. The increase in purchases was driven by temporary sanctions relief from the U.S., as well as a rise in crude exports from Russia due to the loss of refining capacity following drone attacks.

Source: Reuters.

India sharply increased its purchases of Russian oil over the summer. In June and July, the country imported more than 2.6 million barrels per day, a record high that accounted for more than half of India’s total oil imports.

to end Russia’s war against Ukraine if its assistance is needed. This was stated by Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam India is ready to join effortsThis was stated by Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar

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