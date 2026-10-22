According to The Hindu, India rejected at the UN the description of D-Company, led by Dawood Ibrahim, as a criminal group based in India. New Delhi said there were significant inaccuracies in the UN special rapporteur's report.

Statement by India's representative

Raghu Puri, First Secretary at India's Permanent Mission to the UN, spoke on October 21 at the UN General Assembly's Third Committee. He was responding to a report by Ben Saul, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

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Puri said that such wording presents member states with a fait accompli. According to him, this is an embarrassing situation for an organization that is already facing challenges to its legitimacy.

Criticism of the report

The Indian diplomat also said that incompetence of this nature causes significant harm to the United Nations. The Indian government strongly objected to the wording regarding D-Company used in the report.

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