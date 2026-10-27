India stated at the UN that a reform of the Security Council that creates a new category of permanent members without veto power would effectively grant them second-class status. Under such conditions, the five current permanent members would retain control over decision-making, The Hindu reports.

India's position on the veto

India stressed that as long as the veto mechanism exists, all permanent members of a reformed Security Council should possess it. According to the Indian side, fairness and equality require equal rights and responsibilities for all permanent members of the body.

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Composition of the Security Council

The UN Security Council consists of 15 members. Its permanent members are China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, and all of them have veto power. Another 10 countries are elected as non-permanent members of the Council for two-year terms.

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