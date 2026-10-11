Indonesia is taking additional safety measures following a fatal railway accident at East Bekasi station near Jakarta. The April 27 disaster claimed the lives of 16 people — all of them were women who were in the women-only carriage at the rear of a commuter train. As reported by Channel NewsAsia, experts believe the reforms should extend across the country’s entire railway network.

Investigation findings

The sequence of events began after an electric taxi stopped at an unregulated crossing near the station and was struck by a commuter train. Another commuter train was stopped at East Bekasi station, after which an express train travelling from Jakarta to Surabaya crashed into it. The entire sequence of events lasted 3 minutes and 48 seconds.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, KNKT, released a 141-page report on September 29. It cited communication problems, timetable management issues and the absence of standard procedures for notification and emergency response among the factors behind the accident. According to KNKT, the traffic controller fully understood the report of the first incident only after 3 minutes and 20 seconds, leaving the express train driver less than 30 seconds to react.

The driver saw a red signal about 500 metres before the station, but it was located near a bend. After passing the bend, he applied emergency braking about 275 metres before the station. At the moment of impact, the train was travelling at 40 km/h. KNKT concluded that an additional 500 to 550 metres would have been needed to bring the train to a complete stop.

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Safety measures and suspicions

KNKT issued 17 recommendations: six to state operator KAI, three to its subsidiary Kereta Commuter Indonesia and eight to the Ministry of Transportation. They include revising communication rules, providing additional training for dispatchers and railway crews, and assessing signalling systems and infrastructure on this line.

In the Gang Delima area, bright lighting made it difficult to distinguish railway signals. A floodlight was removed, while streetlights were redirected or screened. Residents and businesses were also banned from installing red, green and orange lights that could be confused with signals. The crossing where the train struck the taxi was fitted with barriers, signal lights and audible warnings.

Jakarta police named the 37-year-old express train driver, identified by the initials AN, as a suspect. Law enforcement officials said emergency braking could have been applied earlier; if convicted, he faces up to 12 years in prison. Experts and members of parliament criticised the decision, stressing the systemic shortcomings recorded in the KNKT report. The taxi driver is also suspected of negligence in connection with the first collision.

Calls for nationwide changes

Experts are calling for the closure of about 3,800 railway crossings, which local studies link to roughly 300 accidents annually. They also propose equipping trains with automatic emergency braking systems, standardising signalling systems and conducting a nationwide railway safety audit.

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