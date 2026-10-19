Indonesia considers wider use of dry ice against haze — Channel NewsAsia

Indonesian authorities are considering expanding the use of dry ice to combat smoke from forest fires to other regions following trials in South Sumatra province. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the new head of Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency, Kristomei Sianturi, described the weather modification technology as “quite effective.”

Trials in South Sumatra

The technology has already been used twice in South Sumatra. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto instructed the agency to continue assessing its ability to induce rainfall and support firefighting efforts.

Sianturi said weather modification operations would continue until rain falls and the fires are extinguished. According to him, the technology could be used across the country if it proves effective and is not too expensive.

South Sumatra Governor Herman Deru said that about 1.6 tonnes of dry ice are used daily. Visibility in Palembang reached 6,000 metres.

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Visibility changed throughout the day

Siswanto, head of the meteorological station at Sultan Mahmud Badaruddin II Airport in Palembang, said the operation’s results were uneven: visibility and air quality changed. According to him, visibility improved during certain periods but deteriorated again toward evening.

Siswanto cited airport operations as one indicator of the method’s effectiveness: the absence of delays or cancellations of several scheduled flights may indicate that the use of dry ice is producing results. Air traffic at the airport has already been disrupted by the smoke.

Dry ice, or solid carbon dioxide, is being tested as an alternative method of dispersing smoke. Authorities explained that it is intended to weaken atmospheric conditions that keep smoke near the ground, allowing it to rise and improving visibility. South Sumatra is among Indonesia’s six priority provinces for preventing and responding to forest and land fires.

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