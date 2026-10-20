Indonesia will not yet accept foreign aid to combat large-scale forest and land fires, as the authorities have not declared the situation a national disaster. Coordinating Minister for Political and Security Affairs Dudung Abdurachman said that the country is currently capable of handling the fires on its own, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Aid postponed

After a ministerial meeting in Jakarta on October 19, Abdurachman explained that the possibility of accepting support from other countries would arise if a national disaster were declared. According to him, the issue is not limited to the aid itself: bringing it in also creates technical difficulties directly on the ground.

Forest and land fires have caused haze in certain parts of the region for several weeks. Singapore and Malaysia offered Indonesia assistance in fighting the fires. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said that the country would continue working with Indonesia and ASEAN partners to address the problem.

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Offers from Singapore and Malaysia

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also confirmed his readiness to help Indonesia and announced a proposal to create an ASEAN-wide mechanism for coordination, preparedness and joint action against transboundary haze.

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had previously stated that he was ready to send a Bombardier CL-415MP firefighting aircraft, three helicopters and 50 personnel, subject to official approval from Jakarta.

At the same time, on October 15, Indonesian Foreign Minister Armanatha Nasir said that President Prabowo had approved foreign assistance and that the National Disaster Management Agency was already holding technical consultations. According to him, the government is deploying about 60,000 people to fight the fires in six provinces.

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