Indonesia has been urged to step up pressure on Putin over the recruitment of its citizens

Russia is expanding its network of recruiters in Southeast Asian countries and luring people into the war against Ukraine under the guise of regular employment. An Indonesian researcher has called on the country’s authorities to increase pressure on Moscow and raise this issue directly during a meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Vladimir Putin. According to him, Russian recruiters are increasingly targeting people with no military experience.

The Russian army is seeking new mercenaries in Southeast Asian countries. To this end, it uses both open recruitment and covert recruitment schemes. Over the years of full-scale war, Russia has managed to recruit a small number of former military personnel and retired police officers from Indonesia into its ranks. Once their identities became known, these individuals were stripped of their Indonesian citizenship.

Recently, however, recruiters have increasingly turned their attention to people who have never served in the military or law enforcement. They are offered high-paying jobs in Russia and assured that the work is not related to combat operations. But upon arrival, the situation changes: people are tricked into signing military contracts and are later sent to the front lines, specifically on assault missions.

At a press conference on Monday, the Indonesian National Police reported that national and regional law enforcement agencies are investigating cases involving 58 Indonesian citizens. Munira Mustafa, executive director of the Chasseur Group and senior research fellow at Verve Research, compared Russian recruitment methods on social media to the schemes used by criminal groups in fraud centers. “Many men were lured to Russia with promises of jobs away from the front lines. They did not expect to have to fight directly on the front lines,” said Mustafa.

Indonesia Is Urged to Increase Pressure on Russia

Indonesian researcher Raditjo Dharmaputra, who has studied Russian recruitment schemes, believes that his country’s government’s current measures are insufficient. In comments to journalists, he stated that President Prabowo Subianto should raise this issue during his meeting with Vladimir Putin and demand an end to the recruitment of Indonesians. According to the researcher, Indonesia should not limit itself to diplomatic appeals but should exert public pressure on Moscow. In particular, the issue should be discussed at the level of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Another possible step would be to temporarily ban migrant workers from traveling from Indonesia to Russia.

According to Foreign Policy, the Russian recruitment network has spread to Cambodia, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The publication attributes this to the fact that Moscow previously faced a negative reaction from Kenya and other countries where it also attempted to recruit people to participate in the war against Ukraine. At the same time, the reaction from Southeast Asian countries has so far remained subdued. Only the Philippines has announced that it is investigating cases of illegal recruitment of its citizens.

Indonesia has already appealed to Russia

Earlier, Indonesia officially asked Russia to cease both overt and covert recruitment activities among its citizens. This was reported by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Yvonne Mewengkang. According to her, the Indonesian government has already conveyed the relevant request to the Russian side through diplomatic channels.

The issue garnered additional attention after the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported the elimination of an Indonesian citizen who had been fighting on Russia’s side. According to Ukrainian intelligence, the man worked as a taxi driver in Jakarta. He signed a contract with the Russian army, underwent training that lasted only a week and a half, and was then sent to the front lines.

This case is one example of how Russian recruiters are drawing people with no military experience into the war. Now, there are calls in Indonesia for the authorities to respond more actively to such cases and to demand that Moscow put an end to this practice. Foreign Policy magazine reports on this.

Indonesian police have named 13 suspects in a case involving the alleged recruitment of 58 Indonesian citizens to serve as mercenaries in Russia. Among the suspects are two Russians and a Ukrainian citizen. According to Channel NewsAsia, law enforcement is investigating a possible human trafficking case.

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