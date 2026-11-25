FIFA President Gianni Infantino was considering a plan to sell stakes in the World Cup’s commercial rights worth $20 billion. According to The Telegraph, this could have resulted in the organization losing nearly half of those rights for up to 96 years to the investment firm Thrive Capital, led by Joshua Kushner—the brother of Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The plans were never implemented.

According to the released files, the scheme, called Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE)—which also appeared in the documents as Project Box—called for the creation of a for-profit subsidiary to which all commercial rights to FIFA tournaments would be transferred. Internal communications indicate that, in the end, FIFA might have retained only 51% of the commercial rights to its own competitions, compared to the nearly 80% it would have retained under the initial terms of the agreement with Thrive Capital.

A risk assessment document dated July 17—two days before the 2026 World Cup final—stated that the commercial rights would be transferred for a term of 96 years. A memo dated July 18 clarified that the contract period would consist of renewable 12-year licensing periods totaling up to 96 years. At the same time, FIFA was to retain a 51% ownership stake “in perpetuity” and four of the seven seats on the board of directors, two of which were reserved for the organization’s president and secretary general. In addition, the plan provided for the possibility of a partial FFE IPO after eight years.

Thrive Capital’s documents also included an “executive incentive plan,” under which 5% of the project’s shares were reserved as a bonus pool for unnamed individuals worth tens of millions of pounds in the event of an increase in the company’s value. At the same time, it is confirmed that no tender was held for FFE “due to the specific and unique nature of the proposed investment,” and that FIFA’s own finance department “was not directly aware of the terms of the agreement.”

In response to the publication of the documents, a FIFA spokesperson stated that FFE’s proposal would in any case have been subject to approval by the member associations and the FIFA Council.

“To avoid any doubt, any potential executive incentive plan was intended exclusively for members of FFE’s management, which FIFA officials would not be eligible to join. This is standard practice for such structures. FIFA’s leadership would play only a leading role on the board of directors, which would not entail any additional compensation. The FIFA president’s compensation is determined by an independent compensation subcommittee,” emphasized a representative of the organization.

As The Telegraph notes, reports of plans to sell stakes in the World Cup to private investors first emerged nearly four months ago and triggered the deepest crisis of Infantino’s ten-year tenure. Despite this, he has already apologized for the initiative and strengthened his position, remaining the clear favorite to be re-elected for a final four-year term.

Infantino previously stated that he has the support of the majority of the soccer world, according to Anadolu Agency.

UEFA may name a challenger to FIFA President Infantino next week — The Guardian.

Infantino apologized for his plan to bring investors into FIFA’s commercial rights — The National.

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