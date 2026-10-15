FIFA President Gianni Infantino, at a FIFA Council meeting in Zurich, Switzerland, apologized for mistakes in communication and consultations surrounding the FIFA Forward Enterprise project. The plan envisaged creating a company to manage the commercial operations of football tournaments, including the World Cup, and selling a minority stake in the company to private investors.

As The National reports, during the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, Infantino said the project was not a final agreed decision. According to him, the initiative was intended to help FIFA increase investment in the organization’s 211 member associations rather than replace funding from existing resources.

Criticism from European associations

Despite the apology, a number of representatives of European football associations remained critical. German Football Association President Bernd Neuendorf said FIFA needs reform and a complete political reset, which, in his view, is impossible under Infantino’s leadership.

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Football Association Chair and FIFA Vice President Debbie Hewitt said Council members did not receive answers to specific questions about FIFA Forward Enterprise. She noted that she had repeatedly requested documents related to the initiative but had not received them.

Other issues at the meeting

The meeting also raised the issue of suspending the ban imposed on United States national team forward Folarin Balogun during the summer World Cup in North America. In addition, Infantino was asked to explain the FIFA Peace Prize, which the organization awarded to US President Donald Trump.

According to the publication, Infantino retains significant support among African football officials, while opposition from several influential European associations remains noticeable.

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