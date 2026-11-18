Annual inflation in the United Kingdom rose to 3.6% in October, compared with 3.5% in September. The consumer price index-based figure matched economists’ forecast, The Guardian reports, citing data from the Office for National Statistics.

Energy prices

The October figure was affected by a 4% increase in the energy price cap set by UK regulator Ofgem. It took effect at the beginning of October.

Due to rising wholesale gas prices, forecasters warn that from January the energy price cap could rise by as much as a further quarter. This increases pressure on households ahead of the cold winter months.

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The Guardian links the rise in energy costs to the conflict around Iran, which, according to the publication, is increasing oil prices and intensifying inflationary pressure in the global economy.

Support and interest rates

Andy Burnham’s government has promised to support households amid the renewed rise in the cost of living. Last month, Chancellor John Healey announced a plan for a £100 winter payment for 20 million households.

The Bank of England forecasts that inflation could peak at close to 5% next year. Earlier this month, the regulator raised the interest rate from 3.75% to 4% and warned that further increases in borrowing costs may be needed to curb inflation. Financial markets expect at least two rate increases of 0.25 percentage points by the end of next year.

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