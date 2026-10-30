Annual inflation in Italy accelerated to 5.4% in October, the highest figure since August 2023. In September, the annual growth rate of consumer prices was 4.2%.

Istat preliminary estimate

These figures were released by Italy’s National Institute of Statistics, Istat, in its preliminary estimate for October, ANSA reports. The consumer price index rose by 0.9% month on month.

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Energy and food products

Istat noted that the annual rise in energy prices accelerated from 22.6% to 31.4%. Prices for unregulated energy goods increased by 29.4% after 22.5% in September, while prices for regulated goods rose by 59.5% after 25.8%.

The statistical agency also recorded an acceleration in the rise in prices for unprocessed food products, from 5.5% to 7.5%. Annual price growth for transport services strengthened from 1.6% to 3.1%, while the decline in prices for processed products, including alcohol, slowed from 0.6% to 0.2%.

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