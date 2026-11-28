In the United States, Lionel Messi's Inter Miami ended its season after losing to Columbus Crew in the first round of the MLS playoffs. As Interia Sport reports, Santi Rodríguez scored the decisive goal in the second match in the 92nd minute.

Goal in stoppage time

In the first game of the series, the Florida team lost 0:3 to Columbus Crew and finished the match with a numerical disadvantage. In the second meeting, the score remained 0:0 until stoppage time. Rodríguez took advantage of a pass from Anass Zaroury and brought Columbus Crew a victory that sent the team to the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

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In the next round, Columbus Crew will play the winner of the New England Revolution — Philadelphia Union pairing.

Decisive match for Chicago

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire, for which Robert Lewandowski plays, lost the first match of its series against Charlotte. The team needs to win the second game to continue its playoff campaign. The Charlotte — Chicago Fire match is scheduled for November 28, with kickoff at 18:30 Polish time.

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