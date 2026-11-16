Jordan blocked the Telegram messenger on November 16, explaining the move as an effort to counter the spread of extremism and radicalization through digital platforms. Anadolu Agency reports.

Reasons for the block

A statement by the Public Security Directorate, circulated by the state-run Petra agency, said the restriction is intended to strengthen digital security, protect users, and reduce the risks of illegal activity on online platforms.

The agency said the measure is aimed at countering the use of digital platforms for cybercrime, threats, blackmail, and the distribution of illegal content. Among the risks, it cited attempts to promote extremism and radicalization that could threaten national security.

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The Directorate stressed that it is acting in accordance with current legislation and in the interests of public safety. Authorities also said they intend to continue taking necessary measures against crimes and violations in cyberspace. The statement did not specify how long the Telegram block would last or which specific incidents prompted the decision.

Attack in Karak Governorate

The decision was made amid heightened security concerns following an October 23 attack on people attending a funeral at the Greek Orthodox Church in the southern Karak Governorate. Nine people were killed and another 34 were injured in the attack.

Jordan's State Security Court the previous day sentenced three men to death after finding them guilty of carrying out the attack.

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