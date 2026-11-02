Bulgaria’s acting president, Iliana Yotova, has gained a convincing lead in the presidential election runoff, according to preliminary vote counts. According to estimates by several polling institutes, she received about 58% of the vote, while her opponent, former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov, received approximately 38%, Deutsche Welle reports.

First elected female president

If the official results confirm these figures, the 62-year-old Yotova will become the first woman elected president of Bulgaria. In January, she became acting head of state after Rumen Radev left office to run for parliament.

After the preliminary estimates were released, Yotova declared victory. She said her campaign focused on incomes, peace and future challenges. Gyurov conceded defeat and said that the results reflected the choice of Bulgarian citizens and should be accepted.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Yotova. She expressed hope for continued cooperation in the areas of security, defense, competitiveness and energy independence.

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Positions on the war against Ukraine

One of the central topics of the campaign was the war that Russia, as an aggressor state, is waging against Ukraine, as well as the security situation in the Black Sea. The elections took place amid a growing number of drone attacks on merchant vessels.

Yotova opposes military aid to Ukraine and supports dialogue with Moscow. During a televised debate, Gyurov accused her of avoiding direct criticism of Russia over the attacks in the Black Sea and stressed that Russia must stop its aggression. In response, Yotova said that peace is possible only through negotiations and that further aid to Ukraine, in her view, leads to further destruction and deaths.

Gyurov was supported by pro-Western opposition parties. He repeatedly expressed support for Ukraine and, while serving as prime minister, signed a security cooperation agreement with Kyiv.

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