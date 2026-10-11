In Brazil, an Ipespe poll released on October 10 showed Senator Flávio Bolsonaro leading President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva ahead of the presidential election runoff scheduled for October 25. When recalculated for valid votes, Bolsonaro has 52.7%, while Lula has 47.3%.

As The Rio Times reports, the telephone survey was conducted among 1,500 voters aged 16 and over on October 6–8. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points at a 95.45% confidence level. The poll is registered with Brazil's Superior Electoral Court under protocol BR-00933/2026.

Distribution of support

Without recalculation for valid votes, 49% of respondents chose Bolsonaro and 44% chose Lula. Another 5% said they would cast a blank or invalid ballot, while 3% were undecided. Among the 88% of respondents who said they would definitely vote, Bolsonaro's figure stands at 53.1% of valid votes, compared with 46.9% for Lula.

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Lula leads in the country's northeast with 63% versus 29%. Bolsonaro has an advantage in the south, 63% to 30%, and in the southeast, where he is supported by 52% of respondents compared with 40% for Lula. Among evangelicals, 61% support Bolsonaro and 30% support Lula, while among women Lula leads his rival 49% to 44%.

Assessment of the campaigns

Respondents also rated Bolsonaro's television and radio campaign more highly, 43% versus 34% for Lula. His presence on WhatsApp was rated more positively by 44% of respondents, while Lula's campaign was rated positively by 30%.

The most frequently cited issue influencing voting in the first round was corruption and the crisis in the Supreme Court, at 24%. The economy, jobs and prices were mentioned by 17% of respondents. Lula's government's performance is approved by 43% of respondents and disapproved of by 50%; 53% described the state of the economy as poor or very poor.

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