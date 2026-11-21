In Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps showed a video of an underground missile complex, where it demonstrated a new launcher capable of firing two liquid-fueled missiles. RMF24 reports, citing Associated Press.

A tunnel stretching for several kilometers

The footage was released by the Iranian agency Tasnim, while the Iran International portal shared it on social media platform X. The footage shows a high tunnel stretching for several kilometers. Hundreds of missiles and military equipment are positioned along it.

According to AP's assessment, the presentation was intended to demonstrate Iran's missile potential amid previous U.S. statements about the destruction of Iran's arsenal.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of incidents in the Strait of Hormuz

On the same day, the British maritime security organization UKMTO reported that two tankers were hit by missiles in the morning while leaving the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian navy, for its part, stated that by noon a tanker east of the strait had struck a sea mine and caught fire.

Al Jazeera links the intensification of attacks to Tehran's statements about control over the strait and its demand that vessels coordinate their routes with Iranian authorities. AP notes that Iran is intensifying attacks on shipping in an effort to raise global energy prices and pressure the United States, which is blocking Iranian ports. According to UKMTO, in the week ending November 18, vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was approximately 65% lower than before the war.

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