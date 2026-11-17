U.S. intelligence has received information about Iran’s possible preparations for attacks on members of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington. Among the scenarios that, according to intelligence agencies, Tehran is considering are the use of a so-called “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons.

According to the television network, Iranian officials are exploring possible options for attacks on U.S. officials. At the same time, there is currently no consensus in the U.S. on whether Iran has the necessary capabilities to carry out such plans or whether it is prepared to launch an attack.

CNN’s sources note that the available intelligence suggests the development of contingency plans rather than an immediate threat of an imminent attack.

Nevertheless, U.S. intelligence agencies have taken note of the level of detail in the potential operations. According to their information, the plans specify specific locations and potential targets for the attacks.

A “dirty bomb” is a device that combines conventional explosives with radioactive materials. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not cause a nuclear explosion but can result in radioactive contamination of the area.

According to CNN, U.S. intelligence agencies are considering the possibility of such a device being used as one of the potential scenarios for an Iranian attack. The use of chemical weapons is mentioned among other options.

At the same time, information about planning for a possible attack does not mean that a decision to carry it out has already been made. U.S. authorities continue to assess the reliability of intelligence data, as well as Tehran’s actual capabilities.

This was reported by CNN.

U.S. intelligence agencies have uncovered evidence that Iran is planning possible attacks on high-ranking officials in President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington, D.C. The plans reportedly involve the potential use of a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapons.

In addition, U.S. intelligence agencies have received information about Iran’s likely preparations for attacks on members of President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington. Among the possible scenarios being considered by Tehran are the use of a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons.

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