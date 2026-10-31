Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has instructed the country's military leadership to prepare for a possible resumption of hostilities with the United States and Israel.

In particular, he ordered the expansion of the list of potential targets for retaliatory strikes.

Khamenei addressed the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the army, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He emphasized that Iran must be prepared to respond immediately and effectively to threats, regardless of their nature or geographic location.

Separately, the Supreme Leader instructed that the list of potential targets be updated to include all types of U.S. and Israeli military assets that could fall within the range of the Iranian armed forces.

Khamenei cited readiness for a large-scale confrontation as one of the key factors in deterring adversaries. He also called on the military command to strengthen the country’s defensive and offensive capabilities through the use of new technologies.

Source: Bloomberg

Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Central Command, presented military options regarding Iran to U.S. President Donald Trump. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing The Wall Street Journal, which quoted U.S. officials and other sources familiar with the meeting.

The U.S. may resume large-scale strikes against Iran as early as after the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3. According to U.S. media reports, the Air Force is preparing for possible combat operations, and Washington has warned Gulf states of a likely short but intense military campaign. At the same time, President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on launching the operation.

Iranian officials have claimed that they are preparing to interfere in the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, as well as attempting to influence the parliamentary elections in Israel.

Read us on