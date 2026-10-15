The Iranian Navy has reported a fire on an oil tanker in a restricted area of the Gulf of Oman east of the Strait of Hormuz. According to the navy, the vessel was attempting to pass through the area with its tracking systems switched off.

Iranian Navy statement

During patrol and surveillance operations, the military detected the burning tanker, Anadolu Agency reported, citing a statement disseminated by Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. The Iranian Navy claims that the vessel was attempting to pass through an unauthorized area.

The Iranian side did not name the tanker, its flag, or operator, and did not report the cause of the fire. There is also no information about possible casualties or the condition of the crew.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Incidents near the strait

The Iranian Navy stated that the Strait of Hormuz is under the full control and surveillance of its forces and the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian Navy reported a similar fire on a tanker east of the strait. According to its version, that vessel had also entered a restricted area with its tracking systems switched off.

Meanwhile, the IRGC Navy said that a container ship carrying more than 2,500 containers sank on Wednesday after colliding with a sea mine. According to the IRGC Navy, the vessel was attempting to pass through an unauthorized route south of the strait. These reports emerged amid tensions between Iran and the United States over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and restrictions imposed by Iran on commercial shipping.

Read us on