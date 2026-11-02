In Ostrava, Czech Republic, law enforcement officials refuted a Polish volunteer’s account of an alleged attack over a yellow-and-blue panama hat, which might have led people to mistake him for a Ukrainian. The investigation revealed that the man had gotten into an argument with two Slovak citizens after they had been drinking together, and that they were the ones who attacked him.

What the Polish volunteer said

In September, 35-year-old Polish national Kuba Heisig set out on a charity bike ride through Upper Silesia to raise funds for the treatment of his partner, Marcelina, who had been diagnosed with cervical cancer.

During the trip, the man claimed that in Ostrava, Czech Republic, he was attacked by Poles who, because of his yellow-and-blue panama hat, mistook him for a Ukrainian and shouted insults at him, including calling him a “Banderite.”

The story gained widespread attention in the Polish media and on social media. On the charity platform Pomagam.pl, over 628,000 zlotys were raised for the volunteer’s partner’s treatment, exceeding the initial goal of 300,000 zlotys.

What the Czech Police Found

According to the investigation, prior to the attack, Heisig was at a nightclub in Ostrava, where he met two 26-year-old Slovak citizens. The men drank alcohol together and went outside around 5 a.m.

Near Stodolní Street, an argument broke out between them. According to investigators, the cause may have been offensive remarks made by the Polish man about the mother of one of the Slovaks. The argument escalated into physical violence.

Police spokeswoman Eva Mikhalikova reported that the victim was unable to provide complete information about the circumstances of the attack because he was intoxicated and had difficulty navigating the city.

Law enforcement tracked his movements using surveillance cameras. It turned out that during the conflict, the man was not wearing a yellow-and-blue head covering—neither on his head nor in a visible place.

The victim sought medical attention more than 12 hours after the attack.

What the attackers face

The police have charged two Slovak citizens with disorderly conduct. Both cooperated with the investigation and admitted their involvement in the attack.

One of them, who had previously been convicted of a similar offense, faces up to three years in prison. The other faces up to two years.

At the same time, the police found no evidence that the attack was linked to Ukrainian symbols or the victim’s nationality.

This was reported by the Czech publication Novinky, citing police sources.



Video: In Poland, a man attacked two Ukrainians with a knife because of their nationality.

Three Poles stood trial for attacking a Ukrainian.

As a reminder, in Wrocław, Poles brutally beat a 19-year-old Ukrainian man over his language.

Prior to that, in the Polish city of Radom, four men attacked a 20-year-old Ukrainian citizen after he was unable to sing Polish songs.



In Wrocław, unidentified assailants brutally beat a Ukrainian couple because of their accent.

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