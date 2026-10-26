Italy has finalized preparations for another package of military aid to Ukraine and plans to deliver it in the near future. At the same time, disagreements have arisen among the country’s leadership regarding further support for Kyiv.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed the country’s readiness to deliver the aid.

“We support Ukraine and will continue to support it for as long as necessary. The next package of military aid is already ready; we will send it to Kyiv as soon as possible,” he said.

In contrast, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini called for an end to economic and military support for Ukraine and stated that he would push to halt the aid.

The disagreements intensified after Salvini was re-elected leader of the “League” party. Some of the party’s members criticize the leader’s political course and advocate a return to the priorities of Northern Italy.

Source: ANSA

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that support for Ukraine is a necessary condition for achieving peace. According to her, the cessation of Ukrainian resistance would mean the occupation of the country and the resurgence of Moscow’s imperial ambitions.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that her government is not changing its position on supporting Ukraine. According to her, the surrender of a country fighting for its freedom cannot be considered peace.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated in Milan that at the upcoming European Council meeting, she will personally raise the issue of greater budgetary flexibility again due to inflation and high energy prices.

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