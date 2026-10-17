Italy approves electoral reform with bonus seats — The Hindu

Italy’s parliament has approved an electoral system reform proposed by the government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The new rules provide for a full transition to a proportional system and bonus seats for a party or coalition that receives at least 42% of the vote.

Parliamentary vote

According to The Hindu, 227 lawmakers supported the reform in a secret ballot, while 164 voted against it. It abolishes seats allocated under the majoritarian system and introduces proportional representation for the entire parliament.

For a party or coalition that receives at least 42% of the vote, the reform guarantees up to 70 additional seats in the lower house of parliament and up to 35 seats in the Senate. Italy has used similar electoral models in the past, but the bonus-seat mechanism has become the most controversial part of the changes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Positions of supporters and critics

Supporters of the reform consider it necessary to ensure political stability. Meloni’s coalition, which is serving its first term in office, recently became Italy’s longest-serving administration since World War II.

Critics and opposition lawmakers expressed concerns about the reform. They argue that the changes may be aimed at keeping the current coalition in power, which, according to the report, is trailing in opinion polls.

Read us on