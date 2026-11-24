During a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed concern over the Ukrainian attack on the port of Benghazi in Libya, where Russian ships were stationed.

The Italian side emphasized the need to prevent the conflict with Russia from spreading to the Mediterranean region, as well as the importance of respecting Libya’s sovereignty, maintaining stability, and supporting the UN’s efforts.

At the same time, Tajani assured that Italy would continue to support Ukraine’s defense and diplomatic efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Source: Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Libyan authorities accused Ukraine of orchestrating a terrorist attack against Russian ships in Benghazi.

In an evening address on Monday, November 23, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a successful Ukrainian operation off the coast of Libya against two Russian vessels, emphasizing that Ukraine’s naval operations will continue.

As a reminder, on November 22, the Russian corvette Mercury sank after being struck by drones in the port of Benghazi.