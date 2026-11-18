On November 18, the Israeli army announced the launch of a military operation in three areas of the central Gaza Strip near the so-called Yellow Line. Sections of Salah al-Din Road are to be closed for the duration of the operation, Anadolu Agency reports.

Operation in three areas

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that the operation is being conducted in areas numbered 660, 661, and 666. The Israeli side said its target was infrastructure it describes as terrorist.

COGAT urged Palestinians not to approach these areas until an official announcement by an Israeli army representative that the operation has ended. No details regarding the nature or expected duration of the operation were disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Ceasefire regime

The ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip took effect on October 10, 2025, as part of the first stage of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan. Under this stage, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line inside the enclave.

According to Gaza's Ministry of Health, since the ceasefire took effect, 1,650 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,975 injured as a result of Israeli violations. Anadolu Agency also notes that Israel continues to occupy about 70% of the Gaza Strip's territory.

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