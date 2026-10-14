Japanese airline Japan Airlines has ordered up to 26 Embraer E190-E2 aircraft for its regional subsidiary J-Air. The company announced this in a statement on Wednesday. The deal includes 16 firm orders and options for another 10 aircraft. Including the options, the total order volume could reach 26 aircraft.

Renewal of the regional fleet

The E190-E2 aircraft are to replace J-Air's regional fleet, which currently consists of first-generation Embraer E170 and E190 aircraft. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the 2029 fiscal year.

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Orders by Japanese airlines

As Channel NewsAsia reports, earlier this year another Japanese airline, ANA, increased its 2025 firm order for E2 family aircraft to 23 units. The E2 family is one of the main competitors to the Airbus A220 aircraft.

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