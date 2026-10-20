US banking group JPMorgan Chase has deposited 50 billion Nigerian naira, or about $38 million, with the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the process of obtaining a merchant banking licence. Premium Times Nigeria reports, citing Bloomberg and informed sources.

One of the final approval stages

According to Bloomberg, making the deposit is one of the final regulatory stages before the possible approval of a JPMorgan Chase subsidiary's merchant banking operations. The agency's sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the approval process has not yet been completed.

The bank expects to receive permission by the end of the year or at the beginning of 2027, provided that all necessary procedures are completed. Earlier in October, JPMorgan West Africa Managing Director Dapo Olagunju announced plans to establish a subsidiary in Nigeria to operate in merchant banking. He spoke at the Nigeria-Asia Financial Interaction Dialogue in Singapore.

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Expanding presence in Africa

JPMorgan Chase plans to expand its presence in Africa and increase its share in payments, lending, trade finance and corporate banking. The group currently has a representative office in Lagos. If the licence is granted, the bank will be able to expand the services it provides in Nigeria through its asset and wealth management, as well as commercial and investment banking businesses.

JPMorgan's history in Nigeria, according to the publication, dates back to 1961, when Chase Manhattan Bank opened a branch in Lagos. The bank later became part of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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