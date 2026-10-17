On October 16, the Mauritius Cabinet approved the submission to the National Assembly of a bill that would allow the police commissioner to impose a curfew across the entire country. The Rio Times reports.

Amendments to the Police Act

The bill to amend the Police Act is intended to repeal the current restriction under which a curfew order may apply only to specified localities. If adopted, the document will allow the police commissioner to extend such an order to all of Mauritius.

The document also provides for stricter penalties for people found outside with weapons of an offensive nature in areas covered by a curfew during curfew hours. The source does not specify the amounts of fines or prison terms.

The bill must still be considered and adopted by the National Assembly. The Cabinet's decision was made amid unrest that began in Mauritius on October 12.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Nighttime restrictions and consequences of the unrest

Separately, the Cabinet approved a new curfew order for three nights — October 16, 17 and 18. The restrictions are in effect from 22:00 to 04:30, with the final night ending on the morning of October 19. The Cabinet did not publish a list of localities covered by this order.

According to police, 151 people have been detained since the unrest began, including 16 minors. Cases were opened against 12 detainees, and they appeared in court on October 16. Another three people have already been convicted by district courts.

Seven police officers were injured during the unrest. Eight police stations, 31 police vehicles, 162 Safe City system cameras at 75 sites, and 27 traffic lights were damaged. About 17,000 tonnes of sugar cane also burned.

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