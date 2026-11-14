Kaczyński Says PiS Expects to Return to Power — RMF24

Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, said during the party’s economic convention in Katowice, Poland, that he expects PiS to return to power. He sharply criticized the current governing coalition, accusing it in particular of increasing the public debt.

As RMF24 reports, Kaczyński described the country’s economic situation as difficult and said that PiS must launch an economic offensive. According to him, the party would like to rely on some of the solutions it used in 2005–2007 and 2015–2023, taking current conditions into account.

Criticism of the Government and PiS Plans

Kaczyński claimed that a way out of the situation would be possible only after a change in political power. He also spoke about the need to form a government capable of making decisions without lengthy negotiations and personnel disputes. In his view, it is already worth discussing candidates who could in the future lead ministries and hold positions in state-owned companies.

At the same time, the PiS leader assured that party affiliation should be neither an obstacle nor a sufficient basis for appointments. He also opposed cuts to social spending, emphasizing the need for more effective tax collection, countering abuses, and broader use of domestic capital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tax and Energy Proposals

The key policy proposals were presented by Przemysław Czarnek, whom RMF24 calls PiS’s candidate for prime minister. He announced plans to reduce the health insurance contribution for entrepreneurs with annual income of up to 120,000 zlotys, as well as raise the second personal income tax threshold from 120,000 to 180,000 zlotys per year.

PiS also proposes reducing electricity and heating prices by withdrawing Poland from the European Emissions Trading System (ETS). According to Czarnek, bills for these services could decrease by several dozen percent. Other initiatives include tax breaks for working pensioners and the restoration of the tax card for people engaged in basic business activity.

Former Prime Minister Beata Szydło recalled the introduction of the 500+ program in 2015 at the convention. She said that social benefits supported families, local entrepreneurs, and small towns.

Read us on