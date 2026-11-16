Kallas reminded Medinsky of Russia's ultimatums on the eve of the full-scale invasion

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas responded to Vladimir Medinsky’s accusations regarding the lack of peace initiatives on Europe’s part. She recalled that in 2021, Moscow put forward a list of demands to the West that preceded the full-scale invasion, and now, she said, Russia is repeating the same tactics.

Russia is making “maximalist demands” and attempting to shift the responsibility for advancing peace talks onto Europe, claiming that it is “waiting for proposals” from European countries. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, while commenting on a related statement by the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky.

“Pay attention to how the Russians are playing this game: they say, ‘We’re waiting, but the Europeans haven’t offered us anything.’ This is their typical playbook, which they resort to constantly. It makes it seem as if now it’s up to us to offer them something… But they’re the ones who started the war—they’re the aggressors!” Kallas noted.

During a trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, Medinsky questioned Europe’s involvement in the negotiations: “We don’t understand what there is to discuss with them. We haven’t received a single peace initiative from European countries.”

For Ukraine, the negotiations are an opportunity to secure an end to Russian aggression on terms that will guarantee the country’s sovereignty and security. Europe’s participation in this process has become a point of contention: Moscow questions it, while Kyiv insists on involving European partners, since the future security framework will affect not only Ukraine but the entire continent.

Kallas also recalled that in 2021, Russia presented a list of demands which, in her assessment, served as a “clear pretext” for launching a full-scale war.

“And now they are once again voicing those same demands, while adding new ones to them. So this is also a clear pretext for continuing the war. That is why we must look at this soberly. And we will,” Kallas emphasized.

Kallas noted that Russia’s tactic of targeting the civilian population is intended to force Ukraine to surrender amid the harsh winter. In her view, the main task for Europe is to secure a ceasefire before any negotiations begin.

Source: LIGA.net

Earlier, Putin reminded the U.S. of the NATO ultimatum he had issued back in 2021.

The Kremlin is trying to change the agenda of the negotiations and bring back the 2021 NATO ultimatums, according to the ISW.

Europe has issued an ultimatum to the Kremlin amid the negotiations—Bloomberg.

Read us on