Callas Responded to Russia's Cyberattack on the "Air Raid Alert" App

Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, commented on the Russian cyberattack on the Ukrainian “Air Raid Alert” app. According to her, such actions are part of Russia’s broader war against Ukraine.

Kallas emphasized that Moscow is seeking to disable warning systems so that, by making it impossible to warn the population of danger in a timely manner, as many people as possible will die.

Russia is stepping up pressure on civilians

“Of course, cyberattacks are part of the broader war that Russia is waging against Ukraine. And, of course, we are concerned about all these attacks because they affect the civilian population. After all, what the Russians are really trying to do is inflict as much harm as possible on civilians. To ensure that warning systems don’t work, so that as many people as possible die,” she emphasized.

Kallas noted that Russia’s inability to achieve significant success on the front lines is forcing it to intensify its pressure on Ukrainian civilians.

“July, August, and September were the deadliest months for Ukrainians since the start of this war. And this is because Russia has failed to make headway on the battlefield, so it is trying to inflict as much harm as possible on the civilian population to force them to submit,” she explained.

Kallas made this statement on November 2 in Brussels during a joint press conference with the British minister, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.



The Air Raid Alert app has partially resumed operations following a cyberattack: no data breach occurred



As a reminder, Ukraine’s nationwide alert system is operating without disruptions.

Prior to this, the Air Alert app in Kyiv had sent out a false radiation warning.

Following this, the Air Force announced a possible breach of the alert app.

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