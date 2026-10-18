In Brazil, the election campaign of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro on October 16 applied to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to join a case against Meta previously initiated by the campaign of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro’s team is also asking the court to order Meta to stop displaying paid negative advertising against the candidate until the completion of the second round of elections on October 25.

As The Rio Times reports, Bolsonaro’s representatives claim that Meta allows negative advertisements against him to be paid for and displayed, including from Lula’s official page and by third parties. The campaign asks to prohibit individuals and companies from purchasing election advertising until voting is completed, as well as to prevent negative content in advertisements that may be restored on Lula’s page.

Advertising library data

In its filing, Bolsonaro’s team refers to Meta’s public advertising library. According to its calculations, since September, Lula’s Facebook page has funded 3,908 negative advertisements against Bolsonaro. The campaign also stated that of 2,624 advertisements launched on October 9 and 10, 2,035 were negative in nature, while 423 such advertisements remained active on the morning of October 16.

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These figures are claims by Bolsonaro’s campaign and have not been independently confirmed by Meta or the court.

Meta’s position and the course of the case

Meta stated that it does not support either side in the election and will continue to apply its rules in accordance with Brazilian electoral law. The company called allegations of favoring any campaign unfounded and said it would correct errors.

Lula’s campaign filed an application with the court on October 9, stating that Meta had not ensured proper distribution of content from the president and his supporters. According to the publication, on October 15 the court ordered Meta to treat both campaigns equally. The company acknowledged technical problems with Lula’s accounts, while Bolsonaro’s team insists that inequality was also evident in the continued promotion of negative advertising against its candidate. As of October 17, the TSE had not yet made a decision on the new motion.

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