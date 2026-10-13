In Canada, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has initiated deportation proceedings against Chinese citizen Rong Xiang Yuan, also known as Tiger Yuan. According to the agency, the 63-year-old man may have committed war crimes or crimes against humanity while serving in the People’s Liberation Army of China in the 1980s. The CBSA also says that he allegedly misrepresented information about his military experience when applying for permanent resident status in Canada. This was reported by Global News.

The case was referred to an immigration tribunal

The Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada confirmed that it received a referral from the CBSA concerning Yuan for an admissibility hearing on his right to remain in the country. The proceedings concern provisions of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act regarding war crimes or crimes against humanity, as well as the concealment or misrepresentation of material facts in an immigration case. A hearing date has not yet been set.

Yuan denies the allegations. His lawyer, Daniel Reid, said that his client was wounded during the Sino-Vietnamese conflict and subsequently received a service commendation, but was not involved in war crimes. According to the lawyer, Yuan has never been charged with or convicted of such acts in China, Canada, or other countries.

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According to a March 1988 People’s Daily report and social media posts, Yuan was a platoon commander and took part in a combat clash with Vietnamese forces. Online publications claim that he led the 13th reconnaissance platoon on the front line in Yunnan province, participated in combat operations, and captured Vietnamese prisoners.

Public and political activity

Yuan obtained Canadian permanent resident status in 2008 and lives near Vancouver. He founded the Canada-China Association for Promoting Friendly Relations and was listed among the members of its founding board. The organization declared its goal as promoting friendly relations between Canada and China, and British Columbia authorities dissolved it in 2019 for failing to submit required documentation.

Yuan attended Chinese-Canadian community events attended by Canadian politicians and representatives of the Chinese consulate. In 2016, he donated 1,500 Canadian dollars to Justin Trudeau’s electoral district association and 2,800 Canadian dollars to the Liberal Party of Canada. Yuan’s lawyer stressed that his client had no personal or private meetings with Canadian politicians and did not seek to influence the democratic process beyond lawful political donations.

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