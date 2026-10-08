At a meeting of foreign ministers in Reykjavik, Iceland, on October 8, Canada and Iceland supported strengthening NATO’s presence and posture in the Arctic and North Atlantic. According to Anadolu Agency, the sides emphasized their shared commitment to a safe, stable and prosperous Arctic.

Security and defense

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Icelandic Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir discussed Arctic issues, security and defense, shared geopolitical priorities, as well as opportunities to strengthen their partnership in trade, investment and innovation.

The foreign ministers welcomed enhanced cooperation in security and defense in line with the updated memorandum of understanding signed earlier this year. They cited the joint location of the two countries’ diplomatic offices in Nuuk as a practical example of cooperation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Support for Ukraine and economic cooperation

Regarding Ukraine, the ministers reaffirmed their solidarity and full support for its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. They also emphasized the importance of active and meaningful participation by Indigenous peoples and youth in Arctic affairs.

Canada and Iceland welcomed discussions on a possible modernization of the free trade agreement between Canada and the member states of the European Free Trade Association — Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. In addition, the sides agreed to establish a Canada-Iceland geothermal energy network involving the private sector, Indigenous partners and government bodies. Its goal is to identify opportunities for cooperation, including in northern and remote communities, as well as to develop clean technologies.

Read us on