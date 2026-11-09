Canada has imposed new sanctions on Russia to reduce its missile capabilities

Canada has imposed another round of sanctions against Russia to increase economic pressure on the aggressor nation. One of the main goals of the new restrictions is to reduce Russia’s missile capabilities.

New Sanctions Against Russia

Anand announced the sanctions against Russia on November 9.

"Canada is taking steps to weaken Putin’s ability to launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities. We stand firmly with Ukraine and will continue to increase pressure on Russia until it stops its aggression and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said.

Who’s on the Lists

The Canadian government has added 38 more organizations and 24 individuals to the sanctions lists.

The new sanctions target:

companies in the Russian defense-industrial complex,

entities involved in the development of ballistic missile technologies and Russia’s cyber activities.

In addition, the restrictions are intended to increase Russia’s economic losses by targeting financial instruments, particularly cryptocurrency exchanges, which help sustain the “war economy.”

Canada’s Assistance

In total, since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions against more than 3,500 individuals and entities and more than 700 vessels. The reasons cited include violations of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as gross and systematic human rights violations.

This was reported with reference to a Canadian government press release containing a statement by Foreign Minister Anita Anand.

The EU has published a full list of new sanctions against Russia.

Zelenskyy believes that the U.S. will continue to ease sanctions against Russia.

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