Florian Philippot, leader of the French “Patriots” party, called the European Union flag a “rag” and once again called on France to leave the union. He made this statement in response to reports that strong winds had torn the EU flag from the facade of a French city hall.

Philippe shared a post by a user who reported that, following an overnight storm, the EU flag had fallen from the town hall’s facade. The published photo shows a blue banner with yellow stars that had ended up inside the building.

“Thanks to the wind, there’s one less blue rag with stars! Long live free France! Frexit,” the politician wrote.

“Frexit” is the name given to the idea of France leaving the European Union, by analogy with “Brexit,” that is, the United Kingdom’s exit from the EU.

Filippo is a staunch opponent of European integration and advocates for the restoration of France’s full national sovereignty. His party, “The Patriots,” supports the country’s withdrawal from the European Union.

Source: Florian Philippot

It should be noted that Marine Le Pen could win the French presidential election by a wide margin.

Le Pen will cut off EU funding for Ukraine if she wins the election.

In Paris, former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Édouard Philippe stated that the proposals of his far-right rival Marine Le Pen regarding the European Union could undermine the bloc’s unity.

French presidential candidate and leader of the conservative “Republicans” party, Bruno Retailleau, called on the country to seek a reduction in its contribution to the European Union budget. He attributed this position to the difficult state of French public finances.

Read us on