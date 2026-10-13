In Paris, French presidential candidate and leader of the conservative Republicans party Bruno Retailleau called on the country to seek a rebate on its contribution to the European Union budget. He linked this position to the difficult state of French public finances, Politico reports.

Proposal ahead of the EU summit

Retailleau presented the proposal ahead of a summit of European leaders in Brussels, where the bloc's long-term budget — the multiannual financial framework — will be discussed this week. According to the publication, France pays more into the EU budget than it receives from it, while the country is trying to reduce its substantial budget deficit.

The conservative politician named structural funds as one area where savings could be made. These funds are directed toward investment in poorer regions of Europe. Retailleau said that countries to which the EU had allocated billions for economic convergence have already caught up with wealthier member states or could surpass them in living standards within a few years.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Negotiations instead of unilateral cuts

Retailleau did not name the amount of the rebate he would seek if he came to power. At the same time, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and her party propose cutting France's annual contribution by €11.1 billion as early as next year.

Unlike Le Pen, who speaks of unilaterally reducing the payment, Retailleau stressed the need for negotiations with the EU and described himself as a pro-European politician. He also believes that France's spending on defense and nuclear deterrence should be taken into account when calculating the country's contribution, since forward deterrence, in his words, benefits France's European neighbors.

Read us on