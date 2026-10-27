In Georgia, Flock surveillance cameras, which use artificial intelligence to read license plates and record vehicle data, have become the subject of a political dispute ahead of the US midterm elections. During a televised debate, Democratic candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms said she would not oppose a moratorium on such cameras. Her Republican rival, Rick Johnson, opposed a moratorium, explaining his position with concerns about a possible rise in crime.

As France 24 reports, cameras made by Flock Safety, founded in Atlanta in 2017, record license plates, the location and time of passage, vehicle models, and details such as bumper stickers. The company says the technology helps law enforcement establish links between vehicles appearing in different jurisdictions and strengthen investigations.

Cases of possible abuse

Critics of the cameras point to privacy risks and cases of improper use of access to the systems. In Cherokee County, home to about 260,000 people, deputy sheriff Jerry Shellhouse was arrested and fired in August on suspicion of improperly using the Flock license plate reader system. According to county authorities, he may have abused access to the system from October 2023 to December 2025.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previously, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office arrested and fired three other deputies over abuse of the Flock system. In another case in Dallas, an Atlanta suburb, the head of the 911 emergency response service was arrested and fired after a USA Today investigation found more than 2,500 searches for the vehicles of her husband, from whom she was living separately, and his new partner. The Washington Post reported in September that at least 100 employees of police departments in the United States had been charged or suspected of unauthorized use of such systems.

Anti-surveillance campaigns

In Georgia and other states, local activists are creating DeFlock initiatives that track camera locations and urge local authorities not to sign new contracts. In Cherokee County, activists are also criticizing an application for a $37 million police security contract that includes AI-based surveillance technology from Axon. The vote on the contract was moved from October 20 to November 3, the day of the midterm elections.

Opponents of the cameras emphasize that resistance to surveillance systems unites voters with different political views. At the same time, research findings on the impact of automated license plate reader networks on crime remain mixed: a study by researchers at the University of South Carolina indicated a decline in car thefts, but the Justice Institute questioned the interpretation of those findings.

Read us on