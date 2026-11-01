In the United Kingdom, Chancellor John Healey did not guarantee that the government would equalize the minimum wage for younger workers with adult rates before the next election. He said the authorities still sought such equalization but did not specify a timeline.

Increase for all groups

As The Guardian reports, last week's budget raised the minimum wage by 3.9% for both adult workers and people under the age of 20. At the same time, younger workers were not given a larger increase that would be needed to move toward equalizing the rates.

In its 2024 manifesto, the Labour Party pledged to reduce the pay gap for people aged 18 to 20. Speaking on the BBC, Healey said the government would act gradually, taking into account concerns that raising the minimum wage could increase youth unemployment.

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Balance between wages and employment

The chancellor said the government must consider the trade-off between wage levels and the number of jobs, as well as involve businesses and trade unions. According to him, the question is not whether equalization will take place, but when and at what pace it will happen.

Healey also said he was ready to maintain the planned spending cuts until the next election, some of which exceed 2% annually. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds said the government would not use what she called blunt cuts to welfare payments to balance the budget. Proposals to reduce welfare spending are to be presented in the new year, after which they are planned to be enacted into law.

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