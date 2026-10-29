In the United Kingdom, Chancellor John Healey said the government intends to cut spending on welfare benefits before the next election. According to him, young people who receive offers of help with employment or training must take them up. The Guardian reports.

Conditions for young benefit recipients

Healey said the government would take a tough approach towards those who are not prepared to accept the support offered. At the same time, he stressed that this should be combined with real assistance and advice for young people.

The chancellor referred to the experience of previous Labour governments in the late 1990s, when benefits for young people were also tied to additional conditions. According to Healey, the welfare system in its current form is unsustainable.

He promised to present changes after two major reviews: Milburn’s review on young people and work, and Timms’s review of disability benefits.

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Forecast of rising costs

The UK Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts that total welfare spending will rise from £334 billion last year to £431 billion in 2030. About half of this spending will go to pensioners, while a quarter will be allocated to sickness and disability benefits.

According to documents from the budget watchdog, spending on sickness and disability benefits could reach £100 billion a year by the end of the decade. The overall welfare spending forecast has increased by £8 billion since March.

In the budget presented on Wednesday, Healey announced £100 energy payments for up to 20 million households in council tax bands A to D. At the same time, the budget contained no decisions on welfare reform or on funding defence spending at 3% of national income; these issues are expected to be considered during the public spending review.

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