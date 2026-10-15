German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is set to deliver a keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business APK 2026, scheduled to take place in Seoul, South Korea, from October 29 to 31. The event at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas hotel is expected to bring together around 800 company executives and government representatives.

As reported by the Korea Herald, German Ambassador to South Korea Georg Wilfried Schmidt said the conference is intended to strengthen business ties between the two countries, particularly in joint product development and industrial cooperation. According to him, German and South Korean companies are increasingly developing products together, building on already established trade and manufacturing links.

Manufacturing cooperation

Schmidt described South Korea as an important export market for German companies. He noted that two years ago, Germany exported more to South Korea than to Japan, despite Japan’s larger population.

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As examples of integrated production chains, the ambassador cited South Korean displays, batteries and other components used in German cars, as well as parts supplied by German companies to South Korean automakers. German companies are also involved in South Korean chemical production, precision engineering and the supply of optical equipment for the semiconductor industry.

Conference topics

The forum will discuss industrial artificial intelligence, trade, raw materials, financing, and the impact of political and economic disruptions on business. Naver CEO Choi Soo-yeon and Siemens President and CEO Roland Busch are expected to take part in a discussion on industrial AI, according to the publication.

The conference is held every two years in different Asian countries. Executives of companies operating in South Asia, Southeast Asia and Japan are also expected to attend. Schmidt stressed the importance of stable trading conditions, referring to the free trade agreement between the European Union and South Korea, which has been in force since 2011.

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