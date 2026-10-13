German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, during a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, urged Iran to stop destabilizing the region. The interlocutors discussed the latest Houthi attacks, the situation in the Middle East and ways to end the regional conflict, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement on Houthi attacks

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius said that Merz condemned in the strongest terms the latest attacks carried out by what he described as Iran-backed Houthis. The chancellor and the Saudi crown prince agreed that these attacks must stop immediately.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Straits and nuclear program

Kornelius also said that Merz stressed the need to end without delay the maritime blockades in the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which, he said, had been imposed by Iran and the Houthis. The chancellor called on Tehran to begin serious negotiations, permanently and without restrictions open the Strait of Hormuz, and end its military nuclear program. In addition, the interlocutors discussed the conflict’s impact on energy prices in Germany and ways to stabilize them.

Read us on