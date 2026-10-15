German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in Brussels, Belgium, that European Union leaders still have significant differences over the next long-term EU budget. He made the statement ahead of the summit in Brussels.

Negotiations called difficult

Merz said the negotiations would be intensive and constructive, but that reaching an agreement in the coming days was unlikely. According to him, he hopes for a result by the end of the year, although the positions of EU states currently differ greatly.

This was reported by Anadolu Agency. The chancellor stressed that Europe must retain its ability to act and become more sovereign.

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Criticism of compromise proposal

The head of the German government criticized Ireland's latest compromise proposal on the EU budget. In his view, the cuts it provides for are insufficient to reach an agreement.

Merz said the common budget must be substantially reduced compared with the European Commission's proposals. He also noted that the current proposal is 50% higher than the funding level of the current multiannual financial framework, and that no EU member state can afford contributions on such a scale.

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